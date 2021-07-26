Korean food, sushi to be offered at new restaurant at Main Park Plaza

A Korean restaurant is coming to downtown's Main Park Plaza this fall.

The former owners of SoBahn in south Tulsa plan to open SoBahn 82 at 12 W. 4th St. at the end of September, said Se Yeon Kim, whose family is developing the eatery.

News of the restaurant comes amid recent canopy, glass and storefront upgrades to Main Park Plaza, including the world's largest augmented reality mural. Titled "The Majestic," the 15,000-square-foot mural is being finished on the north and east exterior walls of the facility.

SoBahn closed after the death of Kim's father in late 2018.

"There are new people coming in from Tulsa Remote," Kim said. "There are existing customers who have been looking for us. So, we decided on a location in downtown."

The Tulsa Authority for Economic Development last week approved a lease for the currently empty, 1,440-square-foot space.