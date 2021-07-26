Korean food, sushi to be offered at new restaurant at Main Park Plaza

A Korean restaurant is coming to downtown's Main Park Plaza this fall.
The former owners of SoBahn in south Tulsa plan to open SoBahn 82 at 12 W. 4th St. at the end of September, said Se Yeon Kim, whose family is developing the eatery.
News of the restaurant comes amid recent canopy, glass and storefront upgrades to Main Park Plaza, including the world's largest augmented reality mural. Titled "The Majestic," the 15,000-square-foot mural is being finished on the north and east exterior walls of the facility.
SoBahn closed after the death of Kim's father in late 2018.
"There are new people coming in from Tulsa Remote," Kim said. "There are existing customers who have been looking for us. So, we decided on a location in downtown."
The Tulsa Authority for Economic Development last week approved a lease for the currently empty, 1,440-square-foot space.
"We were thinking of reopening at some point," said Kim, a graduate of Union High School and the University of Tulsa. "It's kind of like our American dream to have our Korean restaurant, our Korean business, our Korean culture to be shared to the community in Tulsa. This is our home."
The "82" portion of the restaurant name is used in Korean text messages to mean "hurry up," Kim said.
"We want to be able to get customers in and out," she said.
Hours are scheduled to be from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. Dinner will be from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, with a once-a-month, special Korean dinner planned.
Catering and space rental will be available at the restaurant, which also will feature sushi.
Kim said the eatery will have a "smaller menu and focus on faster, healthier options as opposed to our previous offerings at SoBahn. Our hope is we can provide a fast, casual experience. Customers can come in and be able to order food and get it in 10 to 15 minutes. They can eat there or take it to work if they have to."