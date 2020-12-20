Komando: How to lock down your Wi-Fi and protect your home

Check the DHCP Client List or Attached Devices section that shows what gadgets are connected to your router. Typically, they are listed by IP address, MAC address and/or Name. Once you’ve surveyed this list of connected gadgets, figure out which ones belong to you. You should recognize your main computer’s name, and your tablet or smartphone should have the name of the manufacturer or model.

If you can’t make sense of the list or identify certain devices, turn off each gadget one by one. You can also disable each gadget’s Wi-Fi. For tracking purposes, jot these network details down or take a quick pic using your smartphone so you can reference them later. If you’ve switched everything off and still see unknown gadgets, you know you have a culprit.

Now, there’s a much simpler way: You can use the aptly named Wireless Network Watcher. This free program gives you a list of gadgets connected to your Wi-Fi network. You can quickly fire it up whenever you want to check or leave it open for real-time monitoring. Easy.

2. Lockout unauthorized users

You may find intruders, or you may not. Either way, you can protect your Wi-Fi connection (and your data) by encrypting your connection.