Kimberly-Clark announces donation of 1 million face masks, cleaning products to local, national school districts

"We know that many schools across the country are still in need of proper supplies to help protect students and faculty as they work to finish the school year strong," said Susan Gambardella, president of Kimberly-Clark Professional North America.

"Care underlies everything we do at Kimberly-Clark Professional, and we are proud to care for the communities where we operate and help assist the school districts where our employees live and work as they prepare for the upcoming school year," Gambardella said in a statement.

Kimberly-Clark Professional has continued to care for and support communities by operating as an essential business throughout the pandemic, it said.

The company launched a new standalone global PPE business unit, including new manufacturing of 100% made in the USA industrial N95 respirators, approved by the National Institute for Occupational Safety & Health (NIOSH), to support critical infrastructure workers.

Additionally, Kimberly-Clark is committing $2.5 million to COVID-19 relief efforts in India, including support to UNICEF of $2.2 million, to help secure critical medical equipment such as oxygen concentrators and the setting up of oxygen generation plants.