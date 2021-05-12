Kimberly-Clark announces donation of 1 million face masks, cleaning products to local, national school districts

Kimberly-Clark Professional on Wednesday announced a donation of over 1 million face masks and cleaning products to school districts across the country.
The donation, consisting of Kimberly-Clark professional general purpose face masks, Scott 24 wipes and Scott gel hand sanitizer with moisturizers, will support over 235,000 K-12 students, faculty and administrators in nearly 400 schools across 15 states where Kimberly-Clark employees live and work.
Kimberly Clark has a mill in Jenks, where it manufactures folded tissue products and Scott bath tissue.
Donation recipients include public schools in the Jenks, Bixby, Tulsa, Union, Glenpool and Broken Arrow districts, the company said.
Operating schools safely during the pandemic requires additional resources. According to a report released by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), school districts on average must invest an additional $55 to $442 per student to ensure they can reopen in the safest possible manner.
This donation comes as schools are evaluating not just their year-end protocols, but how they will address learning in the fall.
While requirements in public and private spaces vary by state, the CDC continues to recommend the consistent and correct use of masks, hand hygiene, cleaning and disinfection to help ensure the safe delivery of in-person instruction in schools. These guidelines are all part of the CDC's "Operational Strategy for K-12 Schools through Phased Prevention."
"We know that many schools across the country are still in need of proper supplies to help protect students and faculty as they work to finish the school year strong," said Susan Gambardella, president of Kimberly-Clark Professional North America.
"Care underlies everything we do at Kimberly-Clark Professional, and we are proud to care for the communities where we operate and help assist the school districts where our employees live and work as they prepare for the upcoming school year," Gambardella said in a statement.
Kimberly-Clark Professional has continued to care for and support communities by operating as an essential business throughout the pandemic, it said.
The company launched a new standalone global PPE business unit, including new manufacturing of 100% made in the USA industrial N95 respirators, approved by the National Institute for Occupational Safety & Health (NIOSH), to support critical infrastructure workers.
Additionally, Kimberly-Clark is committing $2.5 million to COVID-19 relief efforts in India, including support to UNICEF of $2.2 million, to help secure critical medical equipment such as oxygen concentrators and the setting up of oxygen generation plants.
These actions extend Kimberly-Clark's commitments last year to assist with COVID-19 response and relief efforts around the world by partners including UNICEF, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies and the American Red Cross, and the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.
Kimberly-Clark Professional's brands include Kleenex, Scott, WypAll, Kimtech and KleenGuard.