Kim Komando: Your TV is watching YOU while you’re watching it

2. Choose your profile and click on the profile icon in the upper-right corner.

3. Click Account, then scroll down to Profile and Parental Controls.

4. Click your account icon. Then, click Viewing Activity.

5. On the menu, click the circle icon on the right of each entry to remove it from your watch history. To remove your entire watch history, scroll down and click hide all.

Netflix will provide a copy of data it collects about you. This dossier includes more than just your watch history and ratings for content. Netflix hangs on to your device information, account email preferences, IP address, billing information and data from other profiles on your account.

To request a copy, go to netflix.com/account/getmyinfo and follow the instructions. It can take up to 30 days for Netflix to process the request. Your data file will be sent to the email address attached to your account.