Kim Komando: Your email is being tracked; learn the secret advertisers don’t want you to know

It’s impossible not to be tracked online. Still, you can take steps that make a difference.
If you don’t like the idea of advertisers knowing everything about you, shut them out.
When it comes to your email, you may not realize there’s an easy way advertisers, marketers, companies, and even scammers track you — with just one tiny pixel.
What is pixel tracking?
You can’t see them, but pixel trackers are hidden in many of the emails you receive. Technically, this microscopic pixel is computer code embedded within the body of an email, generally hidden within an image.
Typically, pixel-tracking allows marketers, advertisers, and companies to collect data about you, such as:
The number of times you open an email
The operating system you use
The time you opened the email
Your IP address can give an idea of your location
What type of device you use to open the email
Detailed data is sent back to the sender automatically, without you having to click on any links or even respond. That may feel like an invasion of privacy, but it is legal and different from when hackers and scammers employ this tactic.
In that case, it becomes all about monitoring your activity.
How to spot an email scam
Pesky marketing emails are one thing, and we will get into how to stop that. But first, let’s review the red flags when you should send an email straight to the trash:
There’s a request for personal information.
The “From” address and the display name don’t match.
The “From” address is very similar to a known business or contact, with one or two characters changed.
It requires immediate attention.
It is full of poor spelling or grammar. (Often, this feels like something is “off.”)
There’s a request to click on a link or download a document or file you did not request.
Most of these clues are easy to spot, but you won’t see a microscopic pixel hidden in an email.
Good news if you have an iPhone, iPad, or Mac
Apple automatically stops senders from retrieving your IP address starting with iOS 15, macOS Monterey and iPadOS 15.
Additionally, email content is downloaded privately when you receive the email, not when you view it. That means only generic data is sent back to marketers, companies, and anyone else tracking you via email.
The Mail Privacy Protection features are not enabled by default. Here’s how to turn them on:
On an iPhone or iPad: Go to Settings > Mail > Privacy Protection. Turn on Protect Mail Activity.
On a Mac: In the Mail app, choose Mail > Preferences, then click Privacy. Select Protect Mail Activity.
What about Gmail, Windows, and Android users?
The simplest way to prevent pixel-tracking is to block images from displaying in your emails. If the pixel isn’t displayed, the code probably won’t work.
In Gmail on a computer: Click on the gear icon and select See All Settings. Under General, scroll down and click on Ask before displaying external images under the Images option. Click Save Changes at the bottom of the page.
In the Gmail app: Tap the three-line menu in the upper corner > Settings > Choose your account. Scroll down to Images under Data usage. Click it, then choose Ask before displaying external images.
In Yahoo Mail: Click Settings > More Settings > Viewing Email. Scroll to the bottom. Under Show images in messages, choose Ask before showing external images. The page will refresh and automatically save.