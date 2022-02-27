Kim Komando: Your email is being tracked; learn the secret advertisers don’t want you to know

It’s impossible not to be tracked online. Still, you can take steps that make a difference.

If you don’t like the idea of advertisers knowing everything about you, shut them out.

When it comes to your email, you may not realize there’s an easy way advertisers, marketers, companies, and even scammers track you — with just one tiny pixel.

What is pixel tracking?

You can’t see them, but pixel trackers are hidden in many of the emails you receive. Technically, this microscopic pixel is computer code embedded within the body of an email, generally hidden within an image.

Typically, pixel-tracking allows marketers, advertisers, and companies to collect data about you, such as:

The number of times you open an email

The operating system you use

The time you opened the email

Your IP address can give an idea of your location

What type of device you use to open the email