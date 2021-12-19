Kim Komando: You might be breaking the law online and not even know it

If you’ve ever uploaded a video to YouTube, you know how fast it will be flagged if there’s even a hint of a copyrighted song playing in the background.

If you’re shaking your head, you’re not alone. There are many things you shouldn’t do online.

Before we dive into my list of illegal online activities, I must remind you: I’m not a lawyer. Use your best judgment.

Getting movies for free

This illegal activity shouldn’t be a surprise. Downloading a movie — or album, eBook, audiobook, or another piece of media — from a torrenting site is a no-go. You hear a lot less about torrenting than in years past, given how easy it is to stream just about anything.

Still, people flock to download copies of newly released movies. Go to a torrenting site, hit download, and you’re just as likely to get a shaky, dubbed version of what you want to watch as you are the real thing.

It could get worse. Watch the mail for a warning notice when your ISP detects you have downloaded copyright-protected content. If you don’t knock it off, they could cancel your service altogether as well as alert the authorities.