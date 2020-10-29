Kim Komando: You can’t replace lost photos

TECH TRICKS: I love collecting little tech secrets that you can use over and over again. Tap or click for 10 tech secrets you’ll wish you knew sooner.

Just say no to USB thumb drives

It might seem tempting to store all your photos on a USB thumb drive. If you do, you end up trading security for convenience.

USB thumb drives are small and lightweight, which makes them easy to lose. Plus, the cheap drives don't usually have encryption or password protection. Think about how you'd feel if someone swiped yours.

More expensive drives like the USB-powered PhotoStick are explicitly marketed for photo backups. For the most part, it's just a 128GB flash drive. It's lightweight and easy to lose and doesn't offer any security.

The big selling point is its onboard software that shows you how to move your photos. But Amazon reviewers are mixed.

So how can you use all those thumb drives you have sitting around? Here are some smart ideas, including creating a Windows recovery drive, scanning for viruses and using it as a key that unlocks your PC.

If you need your photos nearby, go with a secure external drive