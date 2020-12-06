Kim Komando: Ways to boost your iPhone’s signal strength

You probably know the best place in your home to make a call on your smartphone. It’s usually going by a window or stepping outside, away from any interferences. I own a modern house built primarily with steel, and it’s like living in a faraday cage.

No matter which iPhone you use, you’ll invariably deal with a bad or no signal at some point. Here are some quick fixes.

1. Use airplane mode

I’m sure you know the easiest way to fix any tech — reboot it. Turning on and off a phone takes time. Fortunately, you can achieve the same connection results by toggling Airplane Mode on and off.

Turning Airplane Mode on and off forces your phone to re-establish its connection to the network. Navigate to the Control Center by swiping up or down on your phone’s screen, depending on which iPhone you have, and tap the Airplane Mode button.

Wait at least five seconds and tap the Airplane Mode button a second time to turn off the feature.