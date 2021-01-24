Kim Komando: Want to get away from Big Tech? Here’s how

The recent ban of Parler from Apple and Google’s app stores and the Amazon shutdown of the social media app might have you thinking about Big Tech’s power. Add to this news that the messaging service WhatsApp, owned by Facebook, is grabbing more of your personal data.

Millions of users have now flocked to alternative messaging platforms like Signal and Telegram.

There are options to replace some of the most used apps and services.

You don’t have to use an Apple or Android phone. You don’t even have to use Windows on your computer. Spoiler alert: You might not like the options.

Alternatives to the mainstream smartphone

Smartphones are arguably the most used pieces of consumer technology today. There are more mobile devices on Earth than there are people, so that should give you an idea of how prevalent they are.

What if you’re ready to ditch Apple and Google-owned Android? The Light Phone and Blackphone are two mobile devices focused on privacy.

The Light Phone, created by Joe Hollier and Kaiwei Tang, is a no-frills experience. Without skimping on an aesthetically pleasing design and commonly used features, the Light Phone is crafted to be used as little as possible.