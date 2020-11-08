Kim Komando: Use this fast, free check to see if your email address is spreading spam

Email phishing started back in the ‘90s, and it’s been downhill from there. Open up the junk folder in your in-box to see what I mean. Just don’t click anything.
You need to make sure your system is protected. This way, your network is locked down, and you can browse with the confidence your data isn’t at risk. Here are free security downloads every computer needs.
What if you’re sending out junk email? You might be. Some of the most clever forms of malware are spread when your email address is hijacked to do the dirty work.
Luckily, there’s an easy way to check whether your email or domain has been used behind your back.
Find others using your email address free
The Emotet botnet is one of the most effective email malware campaigns around. It started as a banking Trojan and now spreads primarily through phishing emails that lead the recipient to a malicious URL.
If there’s a spam operation using your email address, there’s a good chance it’s this one. The Russian cybercrime operation uses sophisticated tactics like replying to an old email thread to look more believable.
To know if Emotet is working behind the scenes using your address, I found a free tool you can use: haveIbeenEMOTET.
A quick note in case you’re thinking, “Hey, that sounds familiar.” The site name may sound similar to site HaveIBeenPwned, but there’s no affiliation. HaveIBeenPwned is another excellent free tool that tells you whether your data has been exposed in a data breach or sold on the Dark Web.
Here’s how to check
Once you visit haveIbeenEMOTET, give your email address or domain name site and hit enter.
You’ll get one of a few results: confirmation that your email address has not been used in an Emotet spam campaign or verification that it has.
If your email address or domain has been used, it will be marked as either “Sender Fake,” “Sender Real” or “Recipient.”
If you get one of the latter results, you need to take steps to repair the possible damage.
What to do if your email has been hijackedThe haveIbeenEMOTET site doesn’t retain any information about your email address or domain that you input. It simply checks your info against the data it has in its database. It doesn’t use cookies to track you, either.
If your email address is in the haveIbeenEMOTET database, you need to take four steps right away.
1. Scan your computer for malware. Be aware, though, that malware can interfere with your antivirus software, so you may have to boot up in Safe Mode and rerun the antivirus software if that happens.
2. Change your email password. Make sure you’re using unique, hard to crack passwords for all of your online accounts.
3. Check your email account to make sure your privacy and security settings are locked down.
4. Back up your devices. You may have to wipe your devices, and you need a solid backup in place before you do.
