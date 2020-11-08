Kim Komando: Use this fast, free check to see if your email address is spreading spam

A quick note in case you’re thinking, “Hey, that sounds familiar.” The site name may sound similar to site HaveIBeenPwned, but there’s no affiliation. HaveIBeenPwned is another excellent free tool that tells you whether your data has been exposed in a data breach or sold on the Dark Web.

Here’s how to check

Once you visit haveIbeenEMOTET, give your email address or domain name site and hit enter.

You’ll get one of a few results: confirmation that your email address has not been used in an Emotet spam campaign or verification that it has.

If your email address or domain has been used, it will be marked as either “Sender Fake,” “Sender Real” or “Recipient.”

If you get one of the latter results, you need to take steps to repair the possible damage.

What to do if your email has been hijackedThe haveIbeenEMOTET site doesn’t retain any information about your email address or domain that you input. It simply checks your info against the data it has in its database. It doesn’t use cookies to track you, either.

If your email address is in the haveIbeenEMOTET database, you need to take four steps right away.