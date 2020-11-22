Kim Komando: Use Google? 5 new ways to secure your account

I found a few fun facts from a recent Digital Shadows report interesting. Some 15 billion stolen account passwords from over 100,000 data breaches are available on the web. Passwords sell for around $15 each. Bank and financial account credentials cost much more, as you might expect, at $70.

There’s a site that maintains a regularly updated database of stolen email addresses and passwords. Enter your email address, and odds are, you’ll see your password along with it.

Your email address could also be used to send spam for hackers and scammers without your knowledge. Fortunately, another site will tell you if your email address or domain is being used for that nefarious purpose.

Google accounts are in demand for obvious reasons. Think about it. Your single sign-in likely opens a world into not only your Gmail but also your contacts, calendar, documents, files, photos and more stored with Google.

Get a free security checkup

Google’s Security Checkup service gives you a quick overview of your account security and the devices currently signed in your account. This is a terrific place to start. You want to see all the green checkmarks.