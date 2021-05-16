Kim Komando: Use Amazon? Make these 5 changes now to protect your privacy

Amazon’s pandemic boom shows no signs of slowing down. Every single minute in the first quarter of this year, the e-commerce giant brought in $837,330.25.
Amazon is tracking you in ways you may have never considered, but you can take back your privacy by following these steps.
1. Erase your Amazon browsing history
Scroll through Amazon.com, and you’ll see all kinds of things you’ve browsed before or items remarkably similar. It’s not a happy accident. Amazon keeps a detailed history of the items you browse. You can shut out those suggestions by clearing your browsing history from your profile.
This not only stops Amazon from tracking your activity. It can also keep your browsing secret from others who use your computer. That’s an excellent way to keep gifts a surprise.
Here’s how to clear your Amazon browsing history on a computer:
Log into your account, then click on Account & Lists at the top right of your screen.
Scroll to the bottom of the page to see Your Browsing History.
Click View or edit your browsing history.
To remove a specific item from view, click Remove from view beneath the product.
You can clear the entire list by selecting the Manage history dropdown on the top right of this page and clicking Remove all items from view.
Pro tip: To stop Amazon from collecting your browsing history from now on, toggle Turn Browsing History on/off into the off position.
2. Delete your Alexa recordings from her memory
Imagine everything you’ve said to your Alexa smart speaker over the years. Take a trip down memory lane before you wipe it all out.
Open the Amazon Alexa app. Tap on More (which has three vertical lines).
Hit Settings, Alexa Privacy.
Tap Review Voice History.
From here, you can filter by day, time range, and device. Tap a recording, then the play button to listen.
Instead of deleting these recordings one by one, you can wipe everything out all at once.
In the Alexa app, click the three-line More menu.
Choose Settings, Alexa Privacy, Manage Your Alexa Data.
Under Voice Recordings, tap Choose how long to save recordings.
From here, you can choose a time period or select Don’t save recordings. This will delete any previous recordings.
Here you can also enable voice deletion. You can say, “Alexa, delete what I just said,” or “Alexa, delete everything I said today.”
3. Hide your order history or just certain orders
If you’re anything like me, you’ve ordered a lot over the years. Fun fact: My first Amazon order was a book, way back in 1995.
There’s no way to delete your order history permanently, but you can archive orders and hide them from view.
Here’s how to do it from your web browser:
Log into your account, then click Returns & Orders in the top right.
Under each order, you’ll see Archive order.
A box will pop up, asking you to confirm.
If you need to access an archived order to get a receipt or make a return, click Accounts & Lists, and select the block called Archived orders.
4. Stop Amazon Sidewalk from sharing your internet connection
Sidewalk is essentially a mesh network that extends your Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connection range by up to a mile. It turns your Echo speakers and some Ring gadgets into bridge devices to give internet-connected tech a boost.
Sounds handy, but what about your privacy? Amazon says the Sidewalk network uses three layers of encryption and that your neighbors won’t be able to see your data. I say the Internet of Things is notorious for insecure devices and no updates.
This only applies to some devices, including Ring’s Floodlight Cam, Spotlight Cam Wired and Spotlight Cam Mount from 2019 or later, along with most Echo models (including the Dot, Plus, Show, Dot for Kids and Studio) made after 2016.
If you want to opt out, open the Alexa app.
Tap More followed by Settings.
Tap Account Settings, followed by Amazon Sidewalk.
Turn Amazon Sidewalk off if you do not want to participate.
5. Control who can see and hear you using an Echo
Show
I bought all my siblings Amazon Echo Shows to drop in to say hi to our mother whenever they want. It’s one of the Echo’s best features, but the speaker or display goes both ways.
Someone could watch or listen to what’s going on in the room after a 10-second delay. You never know who might pop in unexpectedly unless you adjust your settings.
First, double-check who you have approved to Drop In:
Open the Alexa app on your phone.
Tap Communicate at the bottom of the screen, and on that page, tap the contacts icon at the top right.
Scroll through your contacts and make sure Allow Drop In is toggled on for only the right people.
Next, set permissions for each of your devices. Maybe you are OK with this feature being switched on in the kitchen, but not in your bedroom.
In the Alexa app, select Settings > Device Settings and choose the device you’d like to use Drop In with.
Tap Communication, then select Drop In. Choose from permitted contacts only or just your household.
If you’d like to disable Drop In altogether, open the Alexa app on your phone and follow the above steps for each of your Echo devices. When you get to the Drop In page for each Echo device select Off.
Featured video:
How to help family members embrace unfamiliar technology — at any age
Do all your Zoom chats with Mom these days start with, “You’re on mute. The button’s lower left”?
If so, you’re part of an ever-growing group trying to help their less tech-savvy loved ones zip into Zoom, hop onto Hulu and master gadgets from a greater distance than usual thanks to the global pandemic.
Chances are, you found it a tiny bit frustrating to spend hours talking through something that you easily could have done in seconds.
I say this from my own experience. Early in the pandemic, I talked my 81-year-old mother through installing and using Zoom so she could join in a weekly familywide chat.
But the real challenge came with helping her set up an Apple TV from 3,000 miles away.
What would’ve taken five minutes in person instead required a week’s worth of phone calls and ultimately, a FaceTime encounter with the back of her TV.
The good news is that getting a Boomer on Zoom can not only be stress-free, but also life-enriching and empowering, if you take the right approach.
Here are some things to keep in mind for an effective remote tech help strategy.
“Younger generations have been taught to fudge around (with technology) and hack,” says Lisa M. Cini, author of “Boom: The Baby Boomers Guide to Leveraging Technology, So That You Can Preserve Your Independent Lifestyle & Thrive.”
“This generation was not taught that at all. When you don’t comprehend it, you get scared you’ll break it,” she says.
Cini says the result is the fear that an errant button push will render the piece of technology totally useless. That’s why it’s important to underscore often that nothing they do to today’s tech gadgets will result in irreversible damage.
That’s echoed by Alex Glazebrook, director of operations for Older Adults Technology Services (OATS), a nonprofit that helps seniors make the most of the technology around them.
“(Telling them) ‘You can’t break it’ is where we start from,” he says.
“We try to really calm people’s nerves and try to make them feel like they’re in control, that they can do this.”
When it comes to helping the less tech-savvy set explore a new gadget or service, both Glazebrook and Cini liken it to learning a foreign language — both literally and figuratively.
“If you think of it as a language, once (you) start talking through things you’ll realize there are a lot of little things we take for granted as a common language that are not,” Cini says.
“Simple things like ‘swipe left,’ ‘swipe right’ or ‘click on the hamburger (icon)’ that they don’t even have the capacity to understand.”
Glazebrook says approaching new technology like foreign-language learning is helpful because both are about adding to a knowledge base piece by piece over time.
“When you learn a language, it builds,” he says. “You learn nouns, you learn verbs, conjugation and then sentence structure, you build complexity.”
Cini says creating an easy-to-follow guide complete with photos, pointer arrows and clear, detailed instructions (even as basic as “press the enter button”) can go a long way toward flattening the learning curve and empowering people.
“If you can create a good set of step-by-step instructions, with visuals, and print it out and maybe even laminate it for them, they’ll be able to refer to it and not have to worry about remembering all the steps,” she says.
What if you lack the skills to be an IT department from afar?
That’s where organizations like OATS come in. Glazebrook says OATS’ national Senior Planet hotline is staffed with live bodies offering one-on-one technology help, completely free of charge, “whether you need to get on your first Zoom or download your Capital One banking app because you can’t go to the branch anymore and you need to deposit a check,” Glazebrook says.
Glazebrook says that at the beginning of the pandemic, the most requested assistance was with connecting via video.
Cini points out that of all the tech skills to master, Zoom has an additional upside.
“Video chats are really important,” she says. “You can see their facial expressions, you can see if they’ve lost weight.”
“And we know, scientifically, it’s very hard not to smile when someone else is smiling,” she adds. “So we have the ability to increase somebody else’s happiness just by doing a (video chat) instead of a phone call.”