Kim Komando: Use Amazon? Make these 5 changes now to protect your privacy

Amazon’s pandemic boom shows no signs of slowing down. Every single minute in the first quarter of this year, the e-commerce giant brought in $837,330.25.

For Big Tech companies, collecting your data is a vital part of their profits. You can take your privacy back as long as you know the proper settings to change.

If you use Google Chrome, you might be part of a test of Google’s new tracking method without even knowing it.

Amazon is tracking you in ways you may have never considered, but you can take back your privacy by following these steps.

1. Erase your Amazon browsing history

Scroll through Amazon.com, and you’ll see all kinds of things you’ve browsed before or items remarkably similar. It’s not a happy accident. Amazon keeps a detailed history of the items you browse. You can shut out those suggestions by clearing your browsing history from your profile.

This not only stops Amazon from tracking your activity. It can also keep your browsing secret from others who use your computer. That’s an excellent way to keep gifts a surprise.

Here’s how to clear your Amazon browsing history on a computer: