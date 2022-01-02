Kim Komando: Unwrapped new gadgets? Ways to lock them down

Add your emergency contacts and set them as Favorites

If you bought a new smartphone or tablet, take a moment to add your emergency contacts. It’s not just a good idea — it can potentially save your life.

When you add emergency contacts to your phone, the best way to make them stand out from your other contacts is to set them as Favorites. You’ll have them on speed dial for whenever you need them most.

On an iPhone, select a contact, scroll down and tap Add to Favorites.

On Android, open the Contacts app, and tap the contact you want to add to your favorites. At the top, tap Favorite.

Stop your smart TV from spying on you

Did you unwrap a new TV? Most smart TVs use ACR, or “Automatic Content Recognition.” ACR scans the programs you watch and sends the data back to analytics services and marketing firms. Then, your data is crunched and studied so they can advertise to you based on your habits.

This is annoying and intrusive, but ACR does have an upside: It makes smart TVs cheaper.