Kim Komando: Try these problem-solving gadgets

Built-in voltage sensing detects and responds to your device’s power needs, and the safety features ensure your devices are protected, too.

Problem: Someone steals your packages or you’re not home when packages arrive

Solution: Get ready for holiday shopping now. Stop worrying about missed deliveries and thieves. Let Amazon put your packages in a safer spot — your garage.

To use in-garage delivery, you’ll need two things: A garage-door opener compatible with the myQ app and a Prime membership. A garage door opener from Chamberlain is a great deal and highly rated. It even comes with $30 in Amazon credit for future in-garage deliveries.

Problem: You lose track of your expensive Apple AirPods

Solution: I lost an AirPod and was so mad at myself. Now, I put my AirPods in a case and haven’t lost one since!

The case works perfectly with regular and wireless charging AirPods cases. It’s made of shock-resistant elastomers to protect your AirPods case from bumps, scratches, or drops. The carabiner clip lets me put the case in a place that's always in reach.

Problem: You drop your expensive phone and the screen chips or shatters