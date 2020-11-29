Kim Komando: Try these problem-solving gadgets

When’s the last time your phone died while you were away from home? Have you ever shattered your screen? What about when all the charging cords in the house mysteriously disappear?
The good news is there’s a smart solution for most tech problems.
Some questions need more attention. Other problems can be solved with the right product. I found problem-solving gadgets that will make you say, “Why didn’t I buy this sooner?”
Problem: You can’t hear the dialogue clearly while watching TV
Solution: You need to add the right soundbar to your setup. If you have trouble hearing dialogue while watching TV, this Bose soundbar has a special Dialogue Mode to make every single word and detail stand out.
It delivers the clear audio your TV can’t — all in a compact soundbar. You’ll get easy wireless Bluetooth connectivity, a universal remote control, and top-notch, clear sound.
Problem: You’ve run out of USB ports
Solution: Stop unplugging one thing to plug in another. An updated power strip has it all: outlets, USB ports and is a surge protector, too.
If you’re still using that old power strip you bought a decade ago, it’s time for an upgrade. With newer models, you’ll get over a dozen AC grounded three-pin outlets. Those include USB ports, standard outlets, and specially-designed outlets for large adapters.
Built-in voltage sensing detects and responds to your device’s power needs, and the safety features ensure your devices are protected, too.
Problem: Someone steals your packages or you’re not home when packages arrive
Solution: Get ready for holiday shopping now. Stop worrying about missed deliveries and thieves. Let Amazon put your packages in a safer spot — your garage.
To use in-garage delivery, you’ll need two things: A garage-door opener compatible with the myQ app and a Prime membership. A garage door opener from Chamberlain is a great deal and highly rated. It even comes with $30 in Amazon credit for future in-garage deliveries.
Problem: You lose track of your expensive Apple AirPods
Solution: I lost an AirPod and was so mad at myself. Now, I put my AirPods in a case and haven’t lost one since!
The case works perfectly with regular and wireless charging AirPods cases. It’s made of shock-resistant elastomers to protect your AirPods case from bumps, scratches, or drops. The carabiner clip lets me put the case in a place that's always in reach.
Problem: You drop your expensive phone and the screen chips or shatters
Solution: Glass screen protectors have saved my butt. When you drop your phone with the protector on, your phone’s glass doesn’t crack.
They are thick enough to absorb impact from a phone drop, and they also help protect my phone screen from scratches, scrapes, and other annoying damage. I don’t even notice them on my screen, and the screen coating also helps protect against sweat and oil residue from fingerprint smudges.
Problem: You don’t have a lot of money, but you need a decent laptop
Solution: If you’re not playing video games on your laptop, here’s a fix. This HP Windows 10 PC is made for today’s times when you’re doing video calls and a lot of work online. Plus, it’s under $300.
This laptop won't handle heavy gaming or tasks like video editing, but it's great for meetings, surfing the web, or working online. Plus, it's thin, light, and portable, so you can take it from the office and back home without noticing it's in your bag. And the price can't be beaten.
Featured video
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.