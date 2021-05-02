Kim Komando: The insider pro trick to find any photo on your phone in seconds

Our phones are jam-packed with photos. Pick 25 at random, and I bet only a handful are decent photos you want to keep around.

Duplicates and the shot right before the good one make up a lot of that junk. Clearing it is easy with the right tools.

Then there’s editing. Most of us don’t have Photoshop skills or want to pay for it. Today’s free software can transform your quick snaps into works of art worthy of printing and hanging.

But when you’re stuck trying to find one photo in a sea of thousands, what can you do? Turn to some of your phone’s built-in features.

Find that perfect sunset shot on your iPhone

Back in the day, sorting through photos was a pain. Not anymore. Facial recognition, scene and object detection, and artificial intelligence give you the power to narrow down what you’re looking for and display only photos that match your search.

Open the Photos app and tap on the magnifying glass icon in the lower right-hand corner.

Enter the name of a place, a person (if you’ve assigned them in the Photos app), or search terms. Try a place like Phoenix, an event such as a wedding, or an object like pancakes.