Kim Komando: The insider pro trick to find any photo on your phone in seconds

Our phones are jam-packed with photos. Pick 25 at random, and I bet only a handful are decent photos you want to keep around.
Duplicates and the shot right before the good one make up a lot of that junk. Clearing it is easy with the right tools.
Then there’s editing. Most of us don’t have Photoshop skills or want to pay for it. Today’s free software can transform your quick snaps into works of art worthy of printing and hanging.
But when you’re stuck trying to find one photo in a sea of thousands, what can you do? Turn to some of your phone’s built-in features.
Find that perfect sunset shot on your iPhone
Back in the day, sorting through photos was a pain. Not anymore. Facial recognition, scene and object detection, and artificial intelligence give you the power to narrow down what you’re looking for and display only photos that match your search.
Open the Photos app and tap on the magnifying glass icon in the lower right-hand corner.
Enter the name of a place, a person (if you’ve assigned them in the Photos app), or search terms. Try a place like Phoenix, an event such as a wedding, or an object like pancakes.
You can also search by month or year, category, or business name.
I mentioned assigning a person in the Photos app. That’s easy too, and it makes finding pictures of your husband, a friend, or even your dog easy. Here’s how to set that up:
Find a photo of the person you want to add. Swipe up, and you’ll see a thumbnail of that person under People.
Tap the image, then choose Add Name. Type in the name or choose it if it auto-fills.
Select Next, then Done.
If you don’t find what you’re looking for, get creative. Try variations of what you’re looking for, or try putting in multiple keywords to refine.
Finding a photo on an Android
Take the same steps in the Android photo app. Again, play around with different names, places, events, and things.
Open the Gallery app, then tap the magnifying glass icon near the top.
Enter your search term to display matches.
Search for an image in Google Photos
If you use Google Photos, you’re in luck. Its search features are as powerful as you’d guess.
Open the Google Photos app.
From here, you can choose a person or pet, see places or things, or even browse by category, like screenshots, selfies, and videos.
To look for something specific, type it in the search bar at the top of the page.
Results will pop up, probably before you even finish typing.
Google Photos has a lot of other nifty ways to see memorable photos. Try out the Spotlight, Recent highlights, and flashback features. Just open the app and click the cards at the top.
Featured video:
How to help family members embrace unfamiliar technology — at any age
Getting started
Do all your Zoom chats with Mom these days start with, “You’re on mute. The button’s lower left”?
If so, you’re part of an ever-growing group trying to help their less tech-savvy loved ones zip into Zoom, hop onto Hulu and master gadgets from a greater distance than usual thanks to the global pandemic.
Chances are, you found it a tiny bit frustrating to spend hours talking through something that you easily could have done in seconds.
I say this from my own experience. Early in the pandemic, I talked my 81-year-old mother through installing and using Zoom so she could join in a weekly familywide chat.
But the real challenge came with helping her set up an Apple TV from 3,000 miles away.
What would’ve taken five minutes in person instead required a week’s worth of phone calls and ultimately, a FaceTime encounter with the back of her TV.
The good news is that getting a Boomer on Zoom can not only be stress-free, but also life-enriching and empowering, if you take the right approach.
Here are some things to keep in mind for an effective remote tech help strategy.
Instill confidence
“Younger generations have been taught to fudge around (with technology) and hack,” says Lisa M. Cini, author of “Boom: The Baby Boomers Guide to Leveraging Technology, So That You Can Preserve Your Independent Lifestyle & Thrive.”
“This generation was not taught that at all. When you don’t comprehend it, you get scared you’ll break it,” she says.
Cini says the result is the fear that an errant button push will render the piece of technology totally useless. That’s why it’s important to underscore often that nothing they do to today’s tech gadgets will result in irreversible damage.
That’s echoed by Alex Glazebrook, director of operations for Older Adults Technology Services (OATS), a nonprofit that helps seniors make the most of the technology around them.
“(Telling them) ‘You can’t break it’ is where we start from,” he says.
“We try to really calm people’s nerves and try to make them feel like they’re in control, that they can do this.”
Take it step by step
When it comes to helping the less tech-savvy set explore a new gadget or service, both Glazebrook and Cini liken it to learning a foreign language — both literally and figuratively.
“If you think of it as a language, once (you) start talking through things you’ll realize there are a lot of little things we take for granted as a common language that are not,” Cini says.
“Simple things like ‘swipe left,’ ‘swipe right’ or ‘click on the hamburger (icon)’ that they don’t even have the capacity to understand.”
Glazebrook says approaching new technology like foreign-language learning is helpful because both are about adding to a knowledge base piece by piece over time.
“When you learn a language, it builds,” he says. “You learn nouns, you learn verbs, conjugation and then sentence structure, you build complexity.”
Make a manual
Cini says creating an easy-to-follow guide complete with photos, pointer arrows and clear, detailed instructions (even as basic as “press the enter button”) can go a long way toward flattening the learning curve and empowering people.
“If you can create a good set of step-by-step instructions, with visuals, and print it out and maybe even laminate it for them, they’ll be able to refer to it and not have to worry about remembering all the steps,” she says.
Outsource it
What if you lack the skills to be an IT department from afar?
That’s where organizations like OATS come in. Glazebrook says OATS’ national Senior Planet hotline is staffed with live bodies offering one-on-one technology help, completely free of charge, “whether you need to get on your first Zoom or download your Capital One banking app because you can’t go to the branch anymore and you need to deposit a check,” Glazebrook says.
Glazebrook says that at the beginning of the pandemic, the most requested assistance was with connecting via video.
Cini points out that of all the tech skills to master, Zoom has an additional upside.
“Video chats are really important,” she says. “You can see their facial expressions, you can see if they’ve lost weight.”
“And we know, scientifically, it’s very hard not to smile when someone else is smiling,” she adds. “So we have the ability to increase somebody else’s happiness just by doing a (video chat) instead of a phone call.”