Kim Komando: The big online banking mistake you didn't know you were making

Pick the date two weeks from the day you uploaded the check. Now, it’s time to stow your check in a safe place.

Why go through the extra steps? Imagine you get a check for $500. You upload it to your app and throw the hard copy away when you’re done. In a worst-case scenario, the check bounces, and you have no way to prove the money should be there.

That’s where that handy reminder comes in. After two weeks, you’ll get a digital nudge to see if the check has gone through.

Make sure to shred the check once done

Now that more Americans are using online banking than ever before, you’ve got to watch your money like a hawk. Get this: 91% of Americans banked virtually in July, according to a recent study from DepositAccounts.

Unfortunately, cybercriminals know that and there are more threats than ever when it comes to your money. Here are a few final words of advice.

Always use two-factor authentication. This step adds an extra layer of protection between your account and someone looking to break in. Set this up in your banking app.

Never set up auto logins on your banking apps. Set your app to require your password, fingerprint, or another login method every time you open it.