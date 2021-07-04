Kim Komando: Tech tricks to make your life easier

It’s so easy to be drawn into buying the latest and greatest tech. One of my goals is to give you ways to get more out of the tech you already own. Take Amazon Prime.

If you signed up to shop this year’s Prime Day sales, don’t miss out on all the perks that come with your membership.

Of course, freebies are always great. We regularly round up all the tech upgrades you can get without paying a dime.

Tech time and money savers tend to slip under the radar. Here are five I think you will love.

Keep your phone number forever

Most of us have a few different cell phone numbers throughout our lives. If you need to switch to a new number, don’t let your old one go. Why?

Think about everything tied to your number. You have likely signed up for many services over the years using it. Your cell phone number is connected to your bills, and it gets two-factor authentication codes to let you log in to various accounts.

The easiest way to keep an old number is to port it to Google Voice for a $20 fee. Just be sure to do this before you switch numbers with your carrier.