Kim Komando: Tech cleanup to handle before it’s February

Take back your inbox

Are you the type of person that keeps your inbox at zero, or do you open it up to find hundreds or thousands of unread messages? Instead of manually combing through the junk, take a few minutes to automate the cleanup.

Search filters allow you to find emails by category, content, size of attached files and more. Log into your email from your web browser and navigate to the search bar.

Let’s say you have a ton of emails from a company you no longer want to hear from. Search for the email address in the search bar. Now you can easily bulk delete all those messages.

In Gmail, hit the Select all conversations option at the top of the page. It’s a little box that generates a checkmark once you hit it. Then hit the Trash icon to wipe them all away.

Give your browser a fresh start

Our browser is where we spend most of our time online. Give yours a thorough cleanup by clearing the cache. Note: This will remove your logins, so you will have to sign back into the websites.