Kim Komando: Streaming video on a budget? Three plans to fit all finances

What’s the most expensive video streaming service? College. You might think otherwise looking at your credit card statements. Streaming entertainment services are experiencing unprecedented profits as the pandemic continues to force us to sit at home on the couch.
Don’t forget; you also get terrific programs as part of your Amazon Prime membership. Their original shows are high-quality, and the library is impressive.
Consider adding an indoor or outdoor antenna to get free sports, local news and prime-time shows. Tap or click here for what to look for in an antenna and my picks that work.
It’s easy to sign up for a myriad of streaming services. If you’re not careful, you could end up paying more than you do for cable. Here are some ways to keep your streaming budget in check.
A $20 monthly budget
The days of Netflix versus Hulu are over. There is a seemingly endless stream of competitors.
CBS All Access, owned by Viacom, includes content from Comedy Central, MTV, BET, Nickelodeon, Paramount and more. It throws in sports, as well — including NFL games on CBS’s schedule through 2022 that are broadcast in your area, plus the upcoming Super Bowl. It also offers NCAA basketball and PGA golf tournaments.
To keep to the $20 monthly budget, choose the ad-supported version of CBS All Access for $6 per month. You’ll get ads right before your content, but this gives you more money for other platforms.
Peacock Premium includes 20,000+ shows and movies from NBC Universal. You can also watch currently airing shows a day after they broadcast.
Peacock’s ad-supported version is $5 a month. This includes next-day access to NBC’s current lineup, along with content from Bravo, Syfy, Telemundo, USA Network and Universal Studios.
Finally, Disney+ includes almost all of Disney’s decades-spanning catalog and a couple of hit shows from Fox including “The Simpsons.”
Of course, you get access to the entire Marvel Studios catalog and the Star Wars saga — as well as fan-favorite series “The Mandalorian.” Disney+ costs $7 monthly.
Let’s tally it up:
CBS All Access: $6
Peacock Premium: $5
Disney+: $7
Monthly total: $18
A $30 monthly budget
With this monthly budget, the trick is bundling. In our plan above, we only subscribed to the basic $7 Disney+ service. The next Disney tier up includes Hulu and ESPN.
For $6 more per month, you get content from ABC, AMC, Bravo, CBS, E!, Fox, Fox Sports, FX, NBC, NFL Network, Oxygen, PBS, Syfy and USA Network. Your subscription also includes baseball, college football, soccer, hockey and UFC fights.
Plus, you get access to Hulu’s original programming like “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Little Fires Everywhere” without a separate subscription. With the premium package, the Disney + membership is $13 per month.
To round things out, add Apple TV+ for $6. Apple’s streaming platform is filled with exclusive shows you can’t find anywhere else like “See” and “The Morning Show.”
Alternatively, you can opt for the ad-free versions of CBS All Access or Peacock. Both of these plans are $10 per month, so to stay under $30, you can only choose one.
CBS All Access: $6
Peacock Premium: $5
Disney + with Hulu and ESPN : $13
Apple TV+: $6
Monthly total: $30
CBS All Access ad-free: $10
Peacock Premium: $5
Disney + with Hulu and ESPN: $13
Monthly total: $28
CBS All Access: $6
Peacock Premium ad-free: $10
Disney + with Hulu and ESPN: $13
Monthly total: $29
A $50 monthly budget
Netflix runs $9 monthly for a basic subscription and includes thousands of hours of hit films and exclusive streaming content. HBO Max costs $15 per month and includes all currently airing HBO content, HBO hits like “The Sopranos” and “Game of Thrones,” and the Warner Brothers catalog.
You also have the option to go totally ad-free with your CBS All Access and Peacock subscriptions.
CBS All Access ad-free: $10
Peacock Premium ad-free $10
Disney+ with Hulu and ESPN: $13
Netflix basic: $9
Monthly total: $42
CBS All Access ad-free: $10
Peacock Premium ad-free: $10
Disney+ with Hulu and ESPN: $13
HBO Max: $15 per month
Monthly total: $48
CBS All Access ad-free: $10
Peacock Premium ad-free $10
Disney+ with Hulu and ESPN: $13
Netflix basic: $9
Apple TV+: $6
Monthly total: $48
CBS All Access ad-free: $10
Peacock Premium ad-free $10
Disney+ with Hulu and ESPN: $13
Netflix Premium: $16
Monthly total: $49
