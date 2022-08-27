Kim Komando: Streaming costs inching up? Cheapskate secrets you need to know

When a streaming service only costs a few bucks a month, you don’t think twice about signing up. But add them up, and before you know it, you’re shelling out way more than you ever intended.

You’re probably not even using every streaming service regularly. My rule of thumb: If there’s a show I’m watching, I keep the service. Otherwise, I will cancel. Once there’s something new I want to watch, I’ll sign up again.

Keep a close eye on your streaming budget and how much you’re spending each month. I bet you’ll be surprised.

While you’re at it, keep note of when each charge goes through. Here’s why.

Time it right

It’s annoying when you plan to cancel a service and then get hit with another charge before you can do it. Let’s put the list of renewal dates you made to work.

Add those dates to your calendar and check it before you cancel. Plan accordingly so you’re paying for one fewer month.

Some platforms, like Netflix, tell you how much longer you have access to your account when you request to close it, but some don’t. You don’t need their help since you figured it out yourself.

Pro tip: Companies don’t want you to cancel, so they can make it tricky. That’s especially true on your smartphone. Take care of it from a computer to make it easier.

See if there’s a discount for staying

If you’re on the fence about canceling a streaming service, go through the process. You might be surprised that they will offer you a discounted rate or even a free month to stay.

Keep a note of the date and set a reminder. If you haven’t watched anything at the end of the month, it’s time to say goodbye. A discount doesn’t mean much if you aren’t even using the offer.

Pro tip: There are other ways to get streaming freebies. Check with your phone provider or credit card company to see what you can get at no cost. T-Mobile’s Netflix on Us and Verizon’s Disney+ bundle are just two examples.

You need a backup plan

One terrific way to save money on entertainment is by returning to the magic of broadcast television. Attach a simple antenna to your TV to stream free, live content in HD from popular networks.

How do you choose an antenna?

Amplified antennas: Large and powerful, these are usually meant to be used inside houses with a medium-strength signal.

Large outdoor antennas: These are ideal for areas with a weak signal. They can be amplified or unamplified.

Don’t sweat it if you’re unsure which networks your antenna can access. Zap2It is a solid online directory to find local TV listings by provider or time zone.

Recording your shows to watch when you want is even better. To do that, you need an over-the-air DVR.