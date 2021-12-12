Kim Komando: Stop sharing your real phone number with everyone

Burner is one of the most popular options for iOS and Android. You can route calls directly to your secondary number. You can try it out free for 7 days. After that, plans start at $4.99 per month for one line or $47.99 for a year.

Hushed for iOS and Android lets you create numbers from all over the world, so you can go outside your area code or the U.S. if you’d like. That’s handy for traveling out of the country or obfuscating where you live. You can access your Hushed number(s) anywhere you have Wi-Fi.

A prepaid plan starts at $1.99 for 7 days and comes with bundled minutes for local calls and texts. Unlimited talk and texting costs $3.99 per month and international service is $4.99 per month.

This secret works in a pinch

There are times when using an actual phone number you have control over is essential. But perhaps, you only need something to complete a form when you’re creating an account online.