Kim Komando: Still using Facebook? 3 ways to make sure it’s not listening

I have lost count of how many times I’ve been asked, “Are my devices listening?”

I will tell you this: They are always listening for the wake word, and tech companies admit smart assistants mishear commands more often than any of us would like. Google users don’t have to use a wake word with a new “Quick Phrases” feature.

What about the apps on our phones or websites that we open on our computers and tablets? This answer depends on the permissions you have granted.

If you want to feel genuinely secure digital ears aren’t snooping, you need to dive into your settings.

1. Change your permissions

Before we dive into the steps, let’s be clear. Facebook says it doesn’t eavesdrop. In 2016, when rumors were swirling that Facebook hears your conversations, it said it uses the mic only when you permit it. Facebook said it doesn’t use what you say to serve you ads or content.

How to check Facebook’s mic permissions on iPhone:

● Open Settings, scroll down to your apps and select Facebook.

● You will see a list of permissions. Slide the toggle next to Microphone to the left to disable it.