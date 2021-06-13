Kim Komando: Simple tricks to speed up your smartphone

One trick you might not know about is the simple act of deleting and reinstalling an app.

For example, the Facebook app stores tons of information. All you need to do to free up that space is deleting Facebook from your device. Then, reinstall it and sign into the app. It will look and function just like before, but all that clutter in the background will be gone. Voila!

Next, you can clear those bulky attachments from Messages. Open the app and tap on a conversation. Tap on the contact icon and select Info. Scroll down to see the attachments the contact has sent you. Tap See All and select the ones you want to delete. When you’re done, tap Delete.

Cleaning out attachments on Android

This problem isn’t limited to iPhones, and depending on how much storage your phone has, you might be dealing with the “storage full” message more than you like. Even if not, cleaning things up will give you a nice performance boost.

First, get rid of any apps you’re not using. Start by going to your Settings. Select Apps or Apps and notifications, then tap on an app that you want to delete. Just tap Uninstall. (Note: The specific steps may vary depending on what brand of phone you use.)