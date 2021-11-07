Kim Komando: Sick of slow Wi-Fi? Move your router

For how important it is, it sure is easy to forget about your trusty router that works 24/7.
Routers are crucial for sending strong, reliable internet to your devices, but when’s the last time you made sure it’s locked down from hackers?
Maybe your router is so outdated it’s not even getting critical security updates. That’s dangerous.
You can buy the best router on the market, but if it’s in the wrong place, your connection will suffer. It can be tricky to find the best spot. I’ve got your back.
Remember how your router works
Your router creates a network and manages the traffic between all the devices in a network. It delivers packets of data from one network to another. It does this through wires, called ethernet, or radio radios (Wi-Fi) throughout your home.
When trying to pinpoint the perfect spot to place your router, think about the interferences that could get in the way. Walls, ceilings, furniture, and other physical obstacles can weaken your signal.
Try to map the path of least resistance. Instead of putting your router in a cluttered room full of furniture, try to put it in an open space. Avoid metal, brick, and concrete if you can; they can block Wi-Fi signals.
When your internet goes down, you need to reboot your router correctly. It’s not as easy as unplugging it and plugging it right back in.
Pinpoint your most important spot
The ideal router placement depends on where you need strong Wi-Fi coverage.
If you work from home and sit on video calls all day, your home office is a great option. One place you absolutely don’t want the router is in your basement or attic. Go with a central spot on the main floor of your home.
Place it as high as possible
It’s better to put your router up high because radio waves usually spread the signal downward. Mount or place your router as high as you possibly can. Mounting on the wall works great, or you can put it on top of a high shelf or another spot.
If your router has antennas, make sure they aren’t pointing in the same direction. Remember that your router is shooting waves to every device in your house. Tilt them at different angles so they can reach other areas.
This isn’t an exact science; you don’t have to stop and think about precise placements.
Keep it away from other electronics
Different devices emit unique waves that might interfere with one another. Keep your router a few feet away from other devices, including TVs, kitchen appliances, cordless phones, and Bluetooth-enabled devices.