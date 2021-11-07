Kim Komando: Sick of slow Wi-Fi? Move your router

When your internet goes down, you need to reboot your router correctly. It’s not as easy as unplugging it and plugging it right back in.

Pinpoint your most important spot

The ideal router placement depends on where you need strong Wi-Fi coverage.

If you work from home and sit on video calls all day, your home office is a great option. One place you absolutely don’t want the router is in your basement or attic. Go with a central spot on the main floor of your home.

Place it as high as possible

It’s better to put your router up high because radio waves usually spread the signal downward. Mount or place your router as high as you possibly can. Mounting on the wall works great, or you can put it on top of a high shelf or another spot.

If your router has antennas, make sure they aren’t pointing in the same direction. Remember that your router is shooting waves to every device in your house. Tilt them at different angles so they can reach other areas.

This isn’t an exact science; you don’t have to stop and think about precise placements.

Keep it away from other electronics