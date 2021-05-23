Kim Komando: Secrets hackers don’t want you to know

The internet is a scam minefield. Around every corner, someone is waiting to rip you off. Think I’m dramatic? In 2020, Americans reported more than 2.2 million fraud cases to the FTC, with nearly $3.3 billion in losses. Cybercrime pays big time. Just look at the $5 million Colonial Pipeline recently paid to hacker’s ransomware demand.

Your first line of defense? The basics that everyone likes to ignore. The more data scammers and hackers have on you, the easier it is to take advantage. If you own a home, so much personal info is floating around.

The fun doesn’t stop there. Here are security secrets hackers wish I wouldn’t tell you.

We’re going to use what you post against you

You might not realize how much your rambling can give away to snoops and hackers. That’s because many of us use names of things that are important to us, like our kids or pets, to create passwords or answer security questions.

First step: Check your social media privacy settings. (More on that below.) There’s no reason your profiles should be publicly accessible. Then be honest with yourself about how much private info you share. Should everyone on your friend list know the names of your grandkids, where you live, and important dates in your life?