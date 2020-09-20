Kim Komando: Scams spreading online that can cost you thousands

We know that scams are rampant, but so many Americans still fall for them. Think you’re immune? Take Google’s scam spotter quiz and see if you can pass it.
You may have noticed that the number of robocalls slowed down when the pandemic hit. As call centers reopen around the world, robocalls are increasing. Tap or click here for proven ways to stop annoying robocalls for good.
Scammers have gotten more sinister. Here are scams that are spreading now.
Get $1,000 in COVID-19 relief
Many Facebook users have reported getting messages offering “COVID-19 relief grants.” The scammers pose as familiar contacts or relatives, offering the grants worth upwards of $1,000. If you take the bait, the scammers demand an up front processing fee to send you the money.
Once you send the fee, the conversation either ends with the money you sent gone for good, or the scammer requests even more fees. You may even get offers of additional grants. Scammers typically use either hacked or duplicated accounts created with stolen images and personal details.
Clicking the wrong links can send you straight to a malware mess. Here are the warning signs your phone or tablet has a virus.
If you are looking for COVID-related programs, go straight to the source or the official USA.gov page.
If you’re a victim of a COVID scam, here’s how to report it:
Report the scam post and fake profile on Facebook.
Call the National Center for Disaster Fraud hotline at 866-720-5721 or email disaster@leo.gov.
If you have lost money online, submit your complaint through the Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3).
There’s porn in your cloud account
Say you get a phone call from Apple’s Special Investigations Unit. The bogus official-sounding investigator tells you that child pornography has been found in your online cloud account. He explains in great detail that someone likely planted child pornography on your computer and it’s being backed up to the cloud. Their forensic team needs complete access to your computer to find the child pornography and remove it.
Lucky you, Apple’s Special Investigations Unit accepts Amazon gift cards for payment. Just send them the gift card numbers and activation details.
A recent caller to my national radio show fell for this scam and sent the scammers over $90,000! Multiple red flags spell scam. Namely, Apple (or any other tech company) will not call you if there is child pornography on your computer. Law enforcement and the feds will knock on your door with warrants in hand.
Furthermore, no tech company will accept retail store gift cards for payment. When you get an unsolicited phone call from a big tech company that needs complete remote access to your computer, hang up.
If you are a victim of a telephone scam, here’s how to report it.
File a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission.
Perhaps you fell for this scam because the caller ID was spoofed. Report this online with the Federal Communications Commission.
Every state has a consumer protection office that can assist, too.
I don’t remember ordering this
Have you gotten a mysterious package in the mail containing jewelry, kitchen utensils, or small toys? If so, you’re the victim of a bizarre “brushing scam” that involves packages originating from China. Sketchy online sellers try to bolster the number of positive reviews on Amazon and other shopping sites.
It’s actually a lot of work. Online sellers in China find addresses in the United States, where they can ship inexpensive packages. Afterward, they create a fake account on the shopping site using the address where they shipped the product. That address is only being used to let them create fake reviews.
Over the past few months, there was a wave of seeds received from China. Amazon has since banned the sale of all foreign plants and seeds on its site.
If you are a victim of a brushing scam, here’s what you need to do.
File a complaint on Amazon as a security issue.
For good measure, change your password at the shopping site.
