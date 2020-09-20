Kim Komando: Scams spreading online that can cost you thousands

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We know that scams are rampant, but so many Americans still fall for them. Think you’re immune? Take Google’s scam spotter quiz and see if you can pass it.

You may have noticed that the number of robocalls slowed down when the pandemic hit. As call centers reopen around the world, robocalls are increasing. Tap or click here for proven ways to stop annoying robocalls for good.

Scammers have gotten more sinister. Here are scams that are spreading now.

Get $1,000 in COVID-19 relief

Many Facebook users have reported getting messages offering “COVID-19 relief grants.” The scammers pose as familiar contacts or relatives, offering the grants worth upwards of $1,000. If you take the bait, the scammers demand an up front processing fee to send you the money.

Once you send the fee, the conversation either ends with the money you sent gone for good, or the scammer requests even more fees. You may even get offers of additional grants. Scammers typically use either hacked or duplicated accounts created with stolen images and personal details.