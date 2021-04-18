Kim Komando: Quick privacy fixes — 3 changes to make ASAP before it’s too late

There are countless hackers, data-hungry companies, developers, advertisers, and snoops on the hunt for your information.

In some cases, it’s for nefarious purposes, like clearing your bank account.

Other times, it’s all about collecting as much info as possible to package up and sell. You can do something about that.

Staying secure online can feel like a never-ending battle. Instead of thinking about all the things you could do, take a minute now and tackle these three.

1. Change your router password

Think back to when you installed your router. Did you take the time to set up a strong password and click through security settings? Most people are just trying to get connected to the web as fast as possible.

The bad news is it's easier than you might realize for someone to get their hands on your password. If they know the model or are dedicated enough to guess, websites can reveal your login in moments.

It’s not too late. Change your router password now while you’re thinking about it.