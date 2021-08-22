Kim Komando: Proven ways cheap people lower their monthly internet, cable, and streaming bills

It may be high time to ditch cable entirely and get a nice antenna to get local channels and more programming for free. You need to get the right antenna, or else you’ll be totally frustrated.

Look for hidden fees

Next, scan your bills for any overage fees or extras. If you’re going over your internet data cap, you may save money by stepping up to the next tier of service.

Be sure to compare your most recent bill with one from a year or two ago. Have prices gone up on anything? Are you paying to rent equipment each month? Are there any fees you’re not sure of? If so, call your provider and find out why.

Get your own equipment

Monthly router and modem rental fees may seem small, but those dollars quickly add up. As a nice bonus, you can get better gear than your ISP provides.

When it comes to routers, Netgear, Linksys, ASUS, and TP-Link are all solid options. Make sure to get one with WPA-3 encryption, which is the latest security standard you can get.

If your Wi-Fi is crappy, you may want to consider stepping up to a mesh system for even better coverage. I have one, and it works like a charm to deliver strong Wi-Fi across my home.