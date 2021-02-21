Kim Komando: Privacy tip — How to delete cookies from your phone

Make no mistake: You’re being tracked.

Want to be shocked? Take a look at the secret map in your smartphone that watches your every move.

What about advertisements that follow you across the web? Facebook is one of the biggest data hogs.

And then there are cookies, small bits of data that track your activity online. They’re not just lurking in your computer. On your smartphone, cookies save your passwords and help you log on more quickly, but they can also collect a lot more than you want.

Ask yourself: Are cookies worth the cost?

When it comes to cookies, take a good hard look at your priorities. Do you prefer the convenience of a browser like Safari or Chrome or the privacy of browser that doesn’t save cookies in the first place?

It’s a hard balance to strike, especially considering how convenient cookies make our browsing experience. They save your login info and keep track of your preferences to show you the content you care about but, of course, that comes at the cost of your privacy.

The choice is up to you. If you want to clear them out, navigate to your smartphone’s settings. Scroll down to the list of apps. Find your browser and follow the instructions below.