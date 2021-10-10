Kim Komando: Photos you should always have on your phone at your fingertips

This is smart info to have on hand before you need it. Don’t forget about your auto insurance card. If you get into a fender bender, you can grab the physical card from your glove compartment, but that might not always be possible.

Your medical and dental insurance cards

True story: A couple of times a year, my son would call and ask me to send him a copy of his insurance card to avoid the university’s mandatory health insurance charges. I get it, it’s a pain to keep them around, and you might not always have the physical copy on you.

The requests from my son stopped once I told him to save the picture to his camera roll and “favorite” it. Now he can go to his photo gallery. That’s faster than waiting for me.

Your phone is always on you, but your wallet might not be. I love not having to dig through flimsy paper cards to grab my insurance info when I’m filling out forms.

Your rental car before and after

If you’re traveling in a city where a car is a must, you rent. Your very first step once you get to the car, even before you turn it on, is snapping photos.