Kim Komando: Phone spying is real, but privacy steps are simple

Many people ask how to remove their information on creepy people-search sites. Another common theme lately is from people worried someone is spying on their phones.

Could malware be to blame? Look for warning signs like your device heating up when you’re not using it, more data usage than usual, and unexplained activity in your accounts. If your phone is infected with spyware or other malware watching what you do, your best bet is a full factory reset.

Lock down your iPhone

With iOS 16, Apple introduced Safety Check. This robust security setting lets you quickly stop sharing your information or review and update sharing with people and apps.

You may have shared access to certain things with someone in the past — or they could have given over access without you realizing it.

You can use Safety Check to:

Review and remove devices signed into your account.

Review and update trusted phone numbers.

Change your Apple ID password.

Update your emergency contacts.

Update your device passcode and Face ID or Touch ID information.

Another helpful Safety Check tool is Manage Sharing & Access. You can review and reset information you’re sharing with people, review and reset the information apps have access to, and update your device and Apple ID security.

Here’s how to use Safety Check to review the information you’re sharing:

Go to Settings, Privacy & Security, then Safety Check.

Tap Manage Sharing & Access. Progress is saved as you go.

To stop sharing information with other people:

Tap People, select people in the list, review the information shared, then decide which information you want to stop sharing.

Tap Information, select apps in the list, review the information shared, then decide which information you want to stop sharing.

Tap Continue, then do any of the following:

Review and remove devices signed into your account.

Review and update trusted phone numbers.

Change your Apple ID password.

Update your emergency contacts.

Update your device passcode or Face ID or Touch ID information.

From there, tap Done. You’re all set.

When you need to stop sharing right now

Emergency Reset is another tool within Safety Check. Use it to stop sharing everything immediately. It also allows you to review and reset settings associated with your Apple ID.

This excellent option if you are in a dangerous or abusive relationship or need reassurance that your phone is locked down quickly.

Here’s how to use Emergency Reset:

Go to Settings, Privacy & Security, then Safety Check.

Tap Emergency Reset, then follow the onscreen instructions. Progress is saved as you go.

When you’ve finished, make sure you stopped all sharing and reset specific settings.