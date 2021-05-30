Kim Komando: One buried Google Maps setting you need to change now

Remember the old GPS units we used to get around back in the day? Before that, maybe you printed directions from MapQuest or another site. And before that, we relied on actual maps that no one knew how to fold quickly.

Today, you open up your phone and click an app. It’s easy, sure, but you might not think much about how much information you’re giving away with every trip and every search.

Speaking of searches, it’s high time you cleared out your browser search history. If you don’t do this regularly, start now.

Before you use Google Maps to get somewhere, there’s one simple change you can make to take back at least a piece of your privacy.

Did you know Google Maps works even if you don’t have a Google account associated with it? You won’t get all the features, though. Signing in allows you to save locations, like your home and work, and remember your preferred routes.

Like any navigation app, Google Maps uses the GPS location on your phone to determine where in the world you are. Every time you navigate somewhere, your location is stored in your profile.