Kim Komando: Money tight? Tricks to help you save big on holiday gifts

There’s no denying how expensive things are right now.

Some wallet drains are more subtle. Leaving your tech plugged in all the time can cost you a decent amount of money.

When it comes to holiday gifting, we’re all looking for a bargain. Instead of jumping from site to site and hoping you spot the best deal, let tech do the work for you.

1. An easy way to find coupons

You only have to search Google for “coupon codes” once to see how annoying and time-consuming it can be to find one that actually works. Honey is a browser extension that finds coupon codes for 30,000-plus online retailers. It works with Chrome, Safari, Firefox, Edge and Opera.

Honey connects to coupon databases and checks them against expiration dates and current promotions. When a matching coupon is found, it is automatically applied during checkout. I use it myself and have saved a ton over the years.

2. Shop smarter on Amazon

If you shop on Amazon a lot, you likely have a Prime account. Here are some of my favorite perks included with the subscription. Either way, here are three quick ways to save.

When you’re shopping, look for a coupon checkbox near the item’s price. If you click, a virtual coupon will be applied.

Select a later shipping date to get credit toward future orders or media at checkout. When you select a delivery date, you’ll see any available incentives for no-rush delivery.

Amazon Warehouse sells items returned or slightly used at deep discounts. You can use your Prime benefits for free shipping, and there’s a good return policy.

3. Sign up for the app or email list

Chances are, your favorite store probably has an app of its own. You may find a few sales or promotional discounts you won’t hear about anywhere else, along with coupons or offers for loyal shoppers.

The same goes for signing up for your favorite shop’s email newsletter or following it on social media.

4. Use a cashback app

There are lots of apps out there that will pay you for what you’re already buying. Some pay out in gift cards you can spend anywhere, and others pay in points or specific credit toward future purchases.

A popular option is Ibotta, which offers cashback in-store and online for purchases from retailers and travel sites like Home Depot, Best Buy, Walmart, Kohl’s, Hotels.com and Priceline.

You can shop with the Ibotta browser extension or app for online purchases. To withdraw your accrued savings, it must be greater than $20. You can also transfer money to your PayPal account or a gift card purchased through the Ibotta app.

5. Set a Google alert

Google Alerts allow you to track keywords across the internet and alert you when they are mentioned.

This can come in handy if you have your eye on something specific. For example, you might set one up to track “AirPods sale.”

You’ll get an alert in your inbox whenever that’s mentioned.

Head to Google.com/alerts and log in.

Choose keywords to track, then choose Show options.

Select how often you want to receive alerts, sources, and more.

Select Create Alert to finish ups.

6. Track prices to see if that deal is worth it

Apps and extensions that pull coupon codes are great, but CamelCamelCamel goes a step further. It tracks prices on Amazon over time, so you can see if that advertised special is worth it.

Let’s say you’ve had your eye on expensive noise-canceling headphones. You can use the CamelCamelCamel website or browser extension to see how the price has fluctuated. That way, you’re not paying more than they might go on sale for later.

