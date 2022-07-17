Kim Komando: Money tight? 15 great things you can get for free

There’s always something new to spend money on when it comes to tech. Here’s a secret that these companies don’t want you to know: There’s a lot you can get without spending a dime.

Take photo storage. Are you using the free space you can get from Apple, Google, and Amazon?

Here are some more freebies you can thank me for later.

Photo editing software

Photoshop is the program synonymous with photo editing, but the software subscription is expensive. Here are a few free ways to crop, brighten and otherwise adjust your photos:

Canva: This user-friendly browser and app-based editing software is ideal for creating presentations, social media graphics, marketing materials, posters and anything else you can dream up.

Pixlr X: This tool runs in your browser; no download is required. It has advanced features like photo filters and drawing options, but it really shines with simple-to-use cropping and resizing tools.

GIMP (GNU Image Manipulation Program): This professional-grade photo editor works similarly to Photoshop. Unlike Photoshop, GIMP is free to download.

Photoshop is also testing a free, browser-based version for Adobe account users.

Video editing software

This is one of those things that you don’t need until you really need it. Maybe you were tasked with putting together a video for a wedding or class reunion, or you finally want to start a YouTube channel.

Most dependable video editing programs cost an arm and a leg. Notice I said most. When it comes to free options, DaVinci Resolve takes the cake.

If you have a Mac or iPhone, you’ll be glad to know Apple iMovie is a surprisingly good video editor.

Word processing software

When it comes to productivity software, Microsoft Office is the gold standard. Of course, it’s pricey. I have recommended LibreOffice for years. It’s an open-source software suite that works much like the apps in Microsoft Office.

It also saves new files in Office formats, so you don’t have to worry about file conversions.

Brush up on your college Spanish

Duolingo is a top-rated language-learning app, and for good reasons. It’s easy to use, engaging, and surprisingly easy.

Duolingo offers 37 languages, including Spanish, French, Japanese, German, Latin, Korean, Scottish Gaelic, Ukrainian, Italian, and Chinese. Have trouble staying committed? Duolingo offers daily reminders that hold you accountable each day.

eBooks for your summer vacation

Digital books can add up, especially if you’re a voracious reader. OpenLibrary.org lets you browse thousands of books to find your next favorite. Sign up, verify your email, and you’re good to go. You can start browsing in just a few minutes.

Shipping materials

Thanks to the USPS, you can score free envelopes and boxes.

It’s not just one or two, either. You can get a pack of 50 Priority Mail Express packages at no cost. You can get medium boxes, shoe boxes and a lot more.

Update your passport photo

Head to ePassportPhoto.com and follow a few steps to take the perfect picture. It’s pretty easy, and the site tells you exactly what to do.

Magazines for leisure time

Have an Amazon Prime account? You can get free access to a rotating library of popular magazines free for 30 days. The Prime Reading perk is a terrific way to save money you’d otherwise spend on expensive monthly subscriptions.

Titles include Wired, Popular Science, Reader’s Digest, Taste of Home and more.

Weekend project ideas for you and the kids

If you or someone you know loves to sew, check out FreeNeedle. It includes step-by-step tutorials, sewing and crochet patterns, and helpful articles.

Instructables.com has a stellar library of projects for all ages and skill levels for those who are more into crafts and woodworking. There’s something for everyone. Here are some of my favorites:

Make a 3D-printed lamp

Craft a college loft bed

Learn astrophotography

Build a spaceship-shaped chicken coop

Design a custom fighting game controller

Burner email addresses

Do you want a coupon code but not the spammy emails that come with it? Use a burner email address.

You can use a free disposable email service like 10–Minute Mail. It’s easy to create a temporary email address to ensure your security, so you don’t have to give away your personal and work email addresses.

Use an iPhone? The Hide My Email feature is powerful, easy to use, and requires no additional downloads.

Internet speed tests

Free internet speed tests can help determine whether you’re genuinely getting your advertised rates. One of the most reliable free speed tests around is Speedtest.net. This site will measure various statistics like the ping time, download speed and upload speed of your internet connection.

If you’re a streaming video buff, try Netflix’s free internet speed test, Fast.com.

Low-cost or free internet

The Emergency Broadband Benefit Program provides up to $50 a month for broadband service. To qualify, you must meet one of five criteria, one of them being an income at or below 135% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines.