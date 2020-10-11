Kim Komando: Know when your phone’s camera or mic is being used

• Open Settings. Scroll down and tap Privacy.

• Tap either Microphone or Camera. Look through the apps listed and toggle the switch for any apps you don't need the camera or mic to the off position.

You can choose which apps you want to deny the camera or microphone permissions. Some, like a video chat app, will need full access. But games, utilities like flashlights and many other apps don't need access to your camera or mic.

If you change your mind and want to give permissions back, just follow the same steps and toggle the switches to the on (green) position.

I have an Android phone. Is there any way I can see when my mic or camera is recording?

By default, Android won’t notify you if the camera or mic is recording. But that doesn’t mean you can’t find out for yourself.

If you want an indicator like iOS 14’s, check out the Access Dots app for Android. This free app will show an icon just like iOS does in the upper-right corner of your phone’s screen.

Access Dots shows you ads the first time you open it or open the app. Once it is set up, you won’t see ads because it runs in the background. You can also adjust the colors of the indicator icons to your liking.