Kim Komando: It’s tax time — Easy ways to scan without a scanner

How to scan on an Android phone

On an Android smartphone, use Google Drive to scan in invoices, receipts, and whatever else you need to.

Open the Google Drive app. Tap the plus button in the bottom right corner.

Tap Scan and allow access to your camera if you have not already.

You can choose to scan in regular scale (1x), zoom out to .7x scale or zoom in to 2x scale.

Take a photo of the document you’d like to scan. Hit the arrow to try again or the checkmark to confirm.

From there, you can crop, rotate, or convert to black and white. Hit Save when you’re done.

Add a file name and choose a folder to store to. Select Save again.

Use your computer instead

You’ll likely need to get any tax-related docs on your computer. If you have a decent webcam, you can skip the phone scans and do it from there instead.

On a Mac:

Open Photo Booth. Your webcam will automatically open.