Kim Komando: How to see everything Google tracks about you and erase it

Google’s assumptions aren’t always right. Take my results. Google thinks I don’t have children, male and like heavy metal music. But amid those three strike-outs, Google nailed it with tech, jets and tea.

Stop ad personalization with a click

Now that the fun (or unsettling) part is over, time to get to work. These private details are compiled from all the searches you’ve done, links you’ve clicked, YouTube videos you’ve watched, articles you’ve read, and more.

Maybe you scanned through your list and were glad to see just how off Google was when it comes to your interests. Or maybe they were a little too on the money for comfort.

You can switch off the ad personalization settings at the top of your Google ad settings page with one easy click. Be sure to click Advanced to expand another box. Here you can allow or prevent Google from using data from “websites and apps that partner with Google” to personalize further what you see across the web.

You can also find out more about why specific details have ended up on your profile.