Kim Komando: How to remove your ex from your digital life

When you’re close to someone, they know a lot about you. That very well might include where you grew up, your first car, your mom’s maiden name … Yeah, you can see where I’m going.

These are common security questions. Your answers can give someone access to your accounts whether or not you shared them.

If your breakup was particularly nasty or you have a tech-savvy ex, make sure you do this step. Log into sites that contain sensitive personal information, like your bank, medical accounts, and financial accounts. Find your security questions in the preferences or account menu and change your answers.

Pro tip: Fudge your new answers. Most of the details in the default security questions are shockingly easy for someone else to find. Go ahead and make up a new one. The caveat, of course, is making sure you remember the lies.

Check your bills

Double-check all your accounts to see what you share. Your phone plan and streaming services for movies, TV, and music are a good place to start. On the bright side, you may now be able to drop from a family subscription down to a single account and save money.