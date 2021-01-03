Kim Komando: How to record and send audio messages

We’ve all been there. You’re 10 minutes into a text conversation and you’re sick of talking with your thumbs. That’s where audio messages come in.

You speak to your phone and send a voice message straight to your friends and family. It’s like a one-way phone call, and it’s a lot more personal than sending a text, too.

I don’t know about you, but I ignore incoming calls more often than not with the never-ending robocalls.

Grab your iPhone or Android and I’ll walk you through sending an audio message. It’s fun and a great way to keep in touch with your loved ones near and far.

Sending audio messages with your iPhone

When you’re texting from your iPhone, sending an audio message is as easy as a tap of the button. That is, as long you’re texting someone who also has an iPhone. It’s a bit more tricky if your friend has an Android.

First, here’s how to send an audio message from one iPhone to another.

Open up a conversation and tap the recording icon to the right of the text box.

Record your message, and be sure to keep your finger on the bottom the whole time. When you’re done, release your finger.