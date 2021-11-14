Kim Komando: How to know if you’re being watched or are just paranoid

In other cases, malware is to blame.

Is Google stalking me?

I heard from a caller who was concerned Google knew his schedule too well. A few weekends in a row, he drove to his son’s house to mow his lawn while he was out of town. The next Saturday, a pop-up from Google Maps told him how long it would take to get to his son’s home in current traffic.

He called me worried a privacy setting was enabled that shouldn’t be. That’s exactly how Maps is supposed to work. Your navigation app looks for patterns where you go, and it’s up to you to turn that off.

On Google Maps, you need to change a few settings to keep the tech giant from recording your every move.

While you’re at it, check out this map hidden in your phone that tracks everywhere you’ve been. It’s in an odd spot, so I bet you’d otherwise never see it.

Strangers know my name

What about the man who called my show concerned that complete strangers would address him by name? He was sure he was being tracked by people watching his every move on social media, texts, email, and web browsing. Well, his name was Buddy. “Hey, buddy!” isn’t all that odd a greeting.