Kim Komando: How to find your phone when it’s lost (even if the battery is dead)

Tap Find My iPhone, then slide the toggle next to Find My iPhone to the right to enable it. (This should be enabled by default.)

You can also turn on or off either of the following:

Find My network: If your device is offline (not connected to Wi-Fi or cellular), Find My can locate it using the Find My network. On a supported iPhone with iOS 15 or later, turning on the Find My network allows you to locate the device for up to 24 hours after it’s turned off.

Send Last Location: If your device’s battery charge level becomes critically low, its location is sent to Apple automatically.

How to use Find My

Now that Find My is set up, you have a few options to use it should your phone go missing.

Have an Apple Watch? You have a simple method. Swipe up on the screen. Once your watch is open, tap on the phone icon with sound waves. This tap will force your iPhone to emit a noise even if it’s on silent.