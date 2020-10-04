Kim Komando: How to delete private data for good

Moving a file to the trash on your PC or Mac gets rid of it for good, right? Not so fast.

These files can be seen by others later, and they could be slowing down your machine.

The contents of your PC's Recycle Bin or Mac's Trash Can are only cleared out when you empty them. Until then, there's a treasure trove of files for someone to snoop through.

If you haven’t correctly shredded private documents, they can still be found later on down the road — even if you clear your trash can. All it takes is a little know-how to recover them.

I thought that file was deleted. What’s going on?

When a file is deleted, your operating system removes the link to the file and marks the space free. Until it’s overwritten by new information, that file still exists on your hard drive.