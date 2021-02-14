Kim Komando: How often should you be rebooting your computer?

There are few certainties in life: Death, taxes, and turning your computer off and on when there’s a problem. This advice is usually the first tip you get from friends, family, and tech support.

Rebooting your computer helps keep it running smoothly. It clears the memory, stopping any tasks that are eating up RAM. Even if you’ve closed an app, it could still tap your memory. A reboot can also fix peripheral and hardware issues. If your computer is still running slow, this one insider trick could definitely help.So, how often should you be rebooting your computer?

Let’s take a look at how rebooting can impact your system and when you should be doing it.

Give your computer

a fresh start

We recommend that you shut down your computer at least once a week. A reboot process returns everything to its bootup state, from your computer’s CPU to its memory.

Many people will shut down their computer by holding in the power button. This way may cause additional problems.