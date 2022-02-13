Kim Komando: Hidden features to try now on your Windows PC or Mac

I’m often asked if the latest Mac or Windows update is ready for prime time. Unfortunately, most of us have dealt with enough buggy software that we’re hesitant to hit “install” on a significant upgrade.

If you haven’t jumped up to macOS Monterey or Windows 11, I can now safely say it’s time. Before you update, take the one important step and make sure you have enough space for it.

Updates don’t just bring new features. They protect your machine from known exploits and security issues, too.

Once your machine is up to date, let’s jump into a few new tricks to try out.

Windows: Realign the Start button back to the left

With Windows 11, the Start button is centered in the taskbar, which may throw you off if you’ve been using Windows for years. Moving it back to the left is easy:

Press the Windows Key + I to open the Settings app.

Choose Personalization and Taskbar.

Select Taskbar behaviors, then click Left under Taskbar alignment.

Mac: Copy and paste text from a photo