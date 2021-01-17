Kim Komando: Got new tech? Lock it down now before it’s too late

3. Add your emergency contacts

If you bought a new smartphone or tablet, take a moment to add your emergency contacts. It’s not just a good idea — it can potentially save your life.

When you add emergency contacts to your phone, the best way to make them stand out from your other contacts is to set them as Favorites. You’ll have them on speed dial for whenever you need them most.

On the iPhone, open the Phone app and tap Favorites on the screen’s bottom left corner. Then tap the + icon in the upper left corner and select your emergency contacts.

On Android, open the Phone app and tap Favorites in the bottom left corner. Then, tap Add on the top right corner of your screen and select the contacts you wish to add to your favorites. You can also add any contact to Favorites from within the Contacts app by tapping the Star icon in the upper right corner.

4. Stop your smart TV from spying on you

Most smart TVs use called ACR, or “Automatic Content Recognition.” ACR scans the programs you watch and sends the data back to analytics services and marketing firms. Then, your data is crunched and studied so they can advertise to you based on your habits.