Kim Komando: Google or Gmail storage full? Easy ways to quickly free up space

I lost count of how many emails I got when Google announced a change to its storage policies, doing away with unlimited storage for photos and videos.

Still trying to figure out a better long-term photo management solution? I can help.

Or maybe you only rely on Google’s services for search and email.

If your Google storage is full, or nearly full, photos might be the culprit. But you might be surprised to find out how much space emails and attachments take up.

Years and years of files

If you’re like me, you’ve had the same email account for years. Heck, your Gmail might even date back to 2004 when you had to get an invite to the beta version.

Want to be shocked? You can see your old chat logs going back years.

Now think about all the emails you have saved — or just archived to clear your inbox. Sure, you delete spam and junk, but what an email from a friend from years ago? I bet it’s still hanging around.

Plain-text emails are one thing attachments you really don’t need anymore can eat up a ton of space. Let’s clear them out.

3 ways to clear space in your Google account