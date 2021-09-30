Kim Komando: Google knows what you type, watch, and say unless you take these steps

You might laugh thinking about all the random Google searches you’ve done over the years. Imagine someone getting access to that list, and you might instead shudder in embarrassment.

Did you know your entire Google history is accessible online? If you’re signed in, a snoop can poke through it all. Tap or click here for steps to password protect that page and your private info.

There are, of course, ways to keep your searches private. Tap or click for some clever methods, including hiding your activity from your internet service provider and wiping your browser sessions.

When you rely on Google and its services, though, you know many things are being tracked. Here are three you can stop.

Every email you type

Google scans the contents of your inbox, from receipts and private messages to medical documents and bills.

The handy Smart Compose setting even allows Google to scan your emails as you type them. It's an AI-powered feature that tries to help you write faster. It helps finish common phrases. "Let me" becomes "Let me know if you have any questions."

Although it's useful, it means Google is watching what you type as you type it. You can turn Smart Compose off. Here's how: