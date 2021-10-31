Kim Komando: Get more life out of your dying phone battery

For Android, open Settings and select Display. Slide the toggle to the left to lower brightness or to the right to raise it.

Curb notifications: The constant dings, pings, and data fetching use a lot of battery. Turn off notifications for unnecessary apps to give yourself more time.

You can turn off notifications for a specific app on an iPhone right from your home screen or lock screen. Pull down the notification screen on your iPhone to see a list of recent ones.

Tap and hold a notification, then tap the three dots in the upper-right corner. You’ll get a popup with a few options. Choose Turn Off to stop them altogether.

You can follow the same steps on an Android phone. Swipe down on the notification panel to see a list of your notifications. Press and hold on the one you want to turn off and tap Turn off notifications.

You can also long-press a notification as it happens, then tap the settings cog to go directly to notification settings.

Turn off nonessential features: Every extra feature you use, like Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, drains your battery. Turn them off if you aren’t using them.