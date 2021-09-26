Kim Komando: Free software copycats that work better than the real expensive programs

GIMP is available for Windows, macOS and Linux.

Or try this photo editor that runs in your browser

Sometimes you want a solid program without downloading anything. That’s where Pixlr comes in. This photo editing software runs in your browser; it’s compatible with Chrome, Firefox, and Safari.

Pixlr includes advanced tools like drawing and photo filters, but it’s handy for easy cropping and resizing features, too. Unlike some other browser-based options, it opens nearly image format. That includes PSD (Photoshop documents), PXD, JPEG, PNG, WebP, and SVG.

If you want to work on your smartphone, you can download a lightweight version of the program on iOS and Android. The mobile apps don’t need much space or memory. Plus, you can instantly share your creations to your social media apps.

On the beginner end, try Canva

Canva is not your typical photo editor. Yes, you can crop photos, add text, or resize in a snap. What makes it shine are the countless templates you can use to create your own presentations, social media graphics, greeting cards, marketing materials, posters, and anything else you need.