Kim Komando: Erase your data to remove your life from Google’s grip

4. Below Activity controls, click on My Activity under Activity and timeline.

5. On the menu that appears in the left sidebar, click Delete activity by. Select how far back you would like to delete your history in the pop-up menu. Click Delete to confirm.

Once you’ve followed these steps, not only will your search history be gone, but you’ll also have disabled tracking through apps, location history and YouTube views.

Remove data from Chrome

If you use Google’s web browser, Chrome, you’re also giving the company access to your web history. Go ahead and remove your Chrome browsing data, too.

1. To get started, open Chrome and click the three-dot menu.

2. Hover over History and click History at the top of the menu.

3. Click Clear browsing data and select your date range for deletion.

From here, you can choose to delete your history, cookies and cache. Select the time range you want to wipe, from the past 24 hours to as early as the beginning of your browsing activity.

Featured video

Listen to Kim Komando’s show from 1-4 p.m. Sundays on KRMG am740 or fm102.3. Read her columns or get her newsletters at komando.com. Listen to Kim Komando’s show from 1-4 p.m. Sundays on KRMG am740 or fm102.3. Read her columns or get her newsletters at komando.com.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.